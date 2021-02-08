Reader ‘s opinion The move to Hyvinkää raised our standard of living

The easiest way to raise living standards and increase living comfort is to move from Helsinki to neighboring municipalities, if it is not absolutely necessary to live in Helsinki.

City pages (HS 3.2.) was written Helsinki’s housing costs. Here is our personal experience.

About five years ago, when the retirement age began to approach, we sold an apartment in Helsinki for 400,000 euros and bought a better apartment in Hyvinkää for 250,000 euros by all measures. The living standards of a debt-free pensioner have improved much since the move. Contrary to preconceptions, here in Hyvinkää or another nearby town, all normal services are within walking distance, and if necessary, there is also a free parking space for a car.

While living in Helsinki, the library, hardware store, Alko, police, HVAC stores and Specialty Stores were a tram ride away. Here in Hyvinkää all these are within walking distance.

Public transport also works great here. By public transportation’m at the airport or railway station in Helsinki faster than the departure of the former apartment at peak times.

Rental apartments are also cheaper. In Helsinki, a 40-square-meter apartment can be paid the same as in neighboring municipalities for a 60-square-meter apartment. And there is still money to be saved.

The easiest way to raise living standards and increase living comfort is to move from Helsinki to neighboring municipalities, if it is not absolutely necessary to live in Helsinki.

Tuomo Luosujärvi

pensioner, Hyvinkää

