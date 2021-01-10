Reader ‘s opinion The modern domestic horse is no longer a steppe hiker

A horse needs another horse to follow. The need for sociality and the herd is taken into account in Finnish stables very individually.

Kaisa Väisänen wrote (HS Opinion 2.1.) That there is no longer a need for equestrian sports. He criticized the use of animals in sports as well as forcing them to live according to human will.

The domestic horse is a domestic animal that has been shaped by 5,500 years of common history with man so that it has no return to nature and “freedom” – the idea thrown under the guise of humor is unsustainable from an animal welfare point of view. On the other hand, Finnish society would not have been built without a horse, and we would not have, for example, a unique domestic horse breed – a Finnish horse – without horse racing.

Väisänen is right in his idea that a horse is a social and intelligent herd animal that forms camaraderie relationships. This is already taken into account in the Animal Welfare Act: a horse needs the company of another horse. In practice, the need for sociality and the herd is taken into account in Finnish stables very individually.

Referring to the keeping of a horse with the word “enslavement” mentioned by Väisänen seems far-fetched. In order to guarantee the domestic well-being of a domestic animal, man must influence the life of the horse. Safe stables and outdoor areas are required by law, and a regular daily rhythm and care are the basic ingredients of a horse’s good life.

The modern domestic horse is no longer a steppe hiker. However, breeding has not taken away the essentials: the horse still wants to move, trot hard, gallop and jump – and every equestrian recognizes the horse’s enthusiasm to move, to compete with his other horses and, at best, even in a human club. The horse does not judge whether it moves with or without a number tag.

An essential part of the job description of the Finnish Hippos and the Finnish Equestrian Association is the provision of information, counseling and support for research. All of these are things that promote a horse’s well-being. Mistreatment of a horse is prohibited in all activities under our organizations. The well-being of a horse is also the well-being of a human being. Only a healthy, properly trained and handled horse is a safe sports and hobby partner.

Horse research is needed, and a better understanding of horse thinking also contributes to horse well-being. Whether a horse loves its caretaker, as Väisänen asked, is still a mystery. However, it is clear that the Finnish horse is valued, considered good and well.

Sami Kauhanen

CEO, Hippos Finland

Jukka Koivisto

Executive Director, Finnish Riders’ Association

