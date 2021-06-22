Reader ‘s opinion The modeled health tax does not correspond to everyday reality

The extent of food supply and selection stems from consumer needs and desires.

Overweight the undisputed increase worldwide is also a concern for the food industry. It is clear that people want to stay healthy and long-lived. Therefore, nutrition and health issues are increasingly the cornerstones and strategic choices of companies ’product development.

Like Pertti Mustajoki (HS Opinion 12.6.) noted tax means have been studied extensively. Studies are typically based on modeling, as health taxes are in use in only a few countries. However, the modeling does not correspond to everyday reality, and the conclusions of the studies recall the speculative nature of the conclusions.

In Finland Fiscal instruments have been examined, for example, in the Food Environment Components and Instruments project, creating literature reviews (2019). In them, including Finnish studies, views on effectiveness varied, but finding the health effects of price control was already found to be much more difficult.

Would the changes in consumption be due to the tax or to the fact that consumers, for example, want to enjoy their soft drinks without sugar?

About us everyone has the choice of what shopping cart we choose. The stores offer a comprehensive range of healthy options. Product placement, portion planning and pricing are the responsibility of trade and the Foodservice sector, not the food industry.

“ Everyone has the right to decide what to choose in the shopping cart.

When considering health-based taxation, it should be borne in mind that taxation could not be limited to products purchased from shops, but should also cover food provided in cafés, restaurants and public catering services. Practical implementation would require new information systems as well as a huge amount of bureaucratic work from data entry and maintenance. The cost of tax collection would become very high and thus reduce the net tax revenue.

The Black River repeatedly uses Hungarian health taxation as an example. However, each country has its own food and regulatory environment, and the Hungarian model cannot be transferred to Finland.

Treasury in its broad-based working group on sugar taxation, thoroughly examined the taxation of sugar in order to increase state tax revenues and promote healthy nutrition. In its unanimous final report (2013), the Working Party concluded that a health-based sugar tax would be very challenging in terms of health implications and EU law and tax manageability.

If salt and fat were still taxed, the development of a health-based tax model would be extremely complex, given the scale of the food mix. It would then be a general food tax in order to crush the competitiveness of the current already heavily taxed food sector and lighten the wallet of consumers.

Heli Tammivuori

Marleena Tanhuanpää

leaders, the Food Industry Association

