Reader ‘s opinion The mistakes that led to the recession of the 1990s are impossible to repeat

In the editorial (HS 5.10.) compared the coronavirus crisis to the recession of the 1990s and noted the happy fact that the situation in the Finnish economy is now much better than it was three decades ago. Businesses and households have now suffered little damage as public finances have mitigated the effects of the economic shock with their substantial support measures.

As stated in the editorial, economic policy support decisions have been facilitated by the fact that debt is now free. The situation is different from the 1990s, when the Finnish state had to pay high interest on the loan money. However, it is quite an exaggeration to claim – repeating the circulating legend – that Finland’s loan taps in the financial markets would have been closing at that time. Yes, credit rating agencies downgraded our country’s credit ratings, but they were at their lowest in the low credit risk categories. On the other hand, the creditworthiness of Finnish commercial banks in the international financial markets was non-existent.

The recession of the 1990s was a combination of many accidents. One was the banking crisis, which was led by the deregulation of financial markets without timely reform of outdated banking legislation. Another factor was the collapse of the Soviet Union and the consequent sharp contraction in Eastern trade, the negative effects of which were felt in many industries. The third ingredient in the recession was a policy of a strong markka, the failure of which in the devaluation of November 1991 had to be bitterly acknowledged. The bill for the wrong policy was paid by, among other things, those who took foreign currency loans recklessly.

The editorial urged the government to beware of the mistakes of the 1980s, but the great mistakes that led to the recession of the 1990s are impossible to repeat. The financial markets are working, the banking crisis is not threatening, Finland does not have its own money or the resulting exchange rate risk. Euro membership has taken its own monetary policy out of the economic policy toolbox, but on the other hand has guaranteed low interest rates. Thus, the interest rate on Finland’s ten-year government bond is now -0.35 per cent, while the interest rate on Sweden’s loan is close to zero, even though its public finances are in a much better pattern than Finland.

The late 1980s saw a time of rapid economic growth, downright overheating. The situation could not deviate much more from the current state of the Finnish economy. It is advisable to learn from economic history as long as we remember how our economy has changed.

Sakari Heikkinen

Professor Emeritus of Economic History, University of Helsinki

