Reader ‘s opinion The Ministry of Transport and Communications has not implemented the will of Parliament in accordance with the Lex Malmi statement

The Civil Aviation Association has consistently worked to secure aviation conditions in Southern Finland even in the event that Helsinki-Malmi Airport ceases to operate. We are now urging the Ministry to work together quickly.

Ministry of Transport and Communications General Director Sabina Lindström wrote (HS Opinion 13.1.), that the State would have supported alternatives to Malmi Airport. These measures have been challenged in Parliament, in aviation districts and at the proposed airports, and do not implement Parliament’s demand.

In December In 2014, Minister of Transport and Local Government Paula Risikko (Coalition Party) established a working group whose task was to find a place for a new airport in the Helsinki area. Risikko indicated the Ministry of Transport and Communications as a workhorse for this.

When the work of the working group began, the ministry had changed the task of the working group to gather the requirements of the new field, not to find the place itself. Rarely find what you are not looking for. The Civil Aviation Association was involved in this 2015 working group. The working group did not reach a consensus on the results of the work, and the Ministry only published the work of the chairman. summary.

In March 2018, the Civil Aviation Association made a proposal to the Ministry on the location of the new general aviation aerodrome. It is a place suitable for flight operations, for which a realistic business model can also be obtained. The new field would have solved many problems related to Helsinki-Malmi. The Ministry has certainly been in contact with the City of Helsinki on this matter. At the same time, the operating conditions for aviation in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area would have been secured, jobs and jobs had been created in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and the accessibility of Helsinki and Finland had been improved. In November 2020, the Civil Aviation Administration made the same presentation to Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Haraka (sd).

If and before Malmi’s operations as an airport cease, a new multifunctional general aviation airport is needed in the vicinity of Helsinki, serving general aviation and, more broadly, recreational aviation, cargo and freight transport, and new aviation. In addition, it can be used for rescue and border control flights.

The new airport will implement the statement adopted by Parliament in 2018 in connection with the consideration of the Lex Malmi citizens’ initiative on the continuation of aviation operations at Malmi Airport at good connections and distances from Malmi. Parliament has not approved the sprinkling of state subsidies (approximately EUR 5.3 million) at various airports in southern Finland as a measure to implement the statement. And it can’t do that.

In its own reports in 2011, the Ministry has identified fields that operated a hundred kilometers or farther from Malmi as unsuitable as a replacement for Malmi due to their distance. Yet between 2018 and 2020, the ministry has distributed millions or more of that distance in so-called Lex Malmi money. This funding has even gone as far as Mikkeli.

Ministerial the supported fields do not consider themselves to be substitutes for the Ore. In the Ministry’s own and other studies, these fields have been found to be too far from Helsinki and the distribution of grants to these fields cannot therefore implement the Parliament’s Lex Malmi statement. Nor has the Ministry even required the beneficiaries to take measures to replace Malmi.

Timo Latikka

Executive Director, Finnish Aviation Association

