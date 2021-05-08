Reader ‘s opinion The midwife does demanding expert work

As a midwife and as a nurse, I am delighted that the media is interested in my work and working conditions. Still, I have been annoyed to read articles referring to health professionals as “pairs of hands” and work as a “care sector”.

Treatment provided by a trained specialist in specialist care is demanding expert work. Pairs of hands are needed in work, not in health care jobs. Caring, on the other hand, is something that, for example, a parent can give to their child or a healthy adult to a sick elderly person.

In the HS case about the births of the Women’s Clinic (8.5.) were listed the duties of midwives in the maternity and operating room, in start-ups and in the resuscitation of newborns. When these tasks are talked about only as caring, an image is created of the work that anyone could do – and because language creates reality, our pay stays at the level of that image.

Amanda Ahola

midwife (polytechnic), Helsinki

