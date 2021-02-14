Reader ‘s opinion The mechanisms of online scams should be explained in more detail

It is important to make people understand what kind of psychological means of influence are used by scammers.

Pseudonym Daughter (HS Opinion 7.2.) wrote about his mother, who was the target of an online scam. He hoped the authorities would be active in the phenomenon. Tuomas Pöyhönen and Sami Ruusuvuori answered (HS Opinion 12.2.), for example, what the police have done about it.

The work done by the police and all authorities to prevent scams is valuable, but according to international research and experience, attention in Finland sometimes seems to be attached to the issue.

Studies have found that information campaigns do not necessarily bring anything new to potential victims. Most of the victims of scams interviewed in the studies and encountered by myself have been aware of the scam phenomenon before becoming a victim – even of the individual types of scams they have then eventually fallen into.

The internalization of the phenomenon is more important than its mechanical learning. Therefore, instead of warning about scams on the move right now, it is more effective to teach those at risk to understand what psychological means of influencing scammers use to make people victims. The media could also play an effective role in this by focusing their attention on the mechanisms behind the scam and not on the stories of how someone else lost hundreds of thousands of euros.

Abroad, it has also been noticed that in public administration, one’s own activity is emphasized instead of just reaction. A good example of this is Project Sunbird and other similar activities in Australia, where authorities have joined forces to actively search and rescue those who have already been scammed or are being scammed. Instead of mere prevention, there has been a shift to active control.

Every event like the experience shared by the Daughter is too much. Therefore, I would also like us to find the best ways to combat this phenomenon in Finland.

Riku Salmivuori

teacher, Järvenpää

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.