Reader ‘s opinion The meal plan is about chauvinism

Prime minister, whose parliamentary power has been surpassed by the president and which has given its resources to deal with the corona pandemic for the benefit of the nation has been ashamed of the low activity of the media. Simply think they act as judges.

Matti Salmenperä wrote (HS Opinion 2.6.) the disappearance of the media’s sense of proportionality. If the male prime minister enjoyed the meals granted and the wife pees a career in the background, the media would not be interested.

In addition to elections, it is a question of chauvinism. Should the female prime minister act with apron straps while also flashing the leadership of the kingdom?

Finland is not a civilized state.

Terttu Hoviniemi

Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by the HS editorial board. You can leave a comment or read the principles of the writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.