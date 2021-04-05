Reader ‘s opinion The low silhouette and harmonious, spacious landscape are an important part of Helsinki’s attraction

The young nation should not be able to afford to destroy its history.

As a resident their great concern the possible loss of the Helsinki architects a unique identity oversized and ahnaan as a result of the construction sector.

The largely balanced urban space of the capital is the result of the long-term commitment of the city’s planners to their work. The task in this work is to create a healthy and safe living environment for the inhabitants, suitable for human proportions, without forgetting the values ​​of aesthetics, history and nature. The goal is therefore what is best for the resident. Transport and business are service providers. Like Markku Helin (HS Opinion 19.3.) expressed, urban planning is a matter of values.

The shallow silhouette of the city center has been cherished since the time of architect Engel – that is, for about 200 years – from time to time with great twists and the greatest personal investment. Architect Lars Hedman, head of the town planning agency, once dreamed of dreams of tall buildings threatening the downtown shoreline and low skyline farther into new neighborhoods. Should I give up now?

Slow the design and construction have resulted in a unique layered space of low silhouette, space and harmony. The city invites the newcomer. Thanks to its peaceful identity and therefore its attractiveness, it already surpasses the wild tower landscape of Tallinn in its attractiveness. The human mind needs space, nature, greenery in the city as well. The gaze seeks unbuilt space. The space and spaciousness of the landscape is in itself a value. This is known to residents who have been permanently converted to teleworking in rural natural space by the coronary virus era.

At the parade venues in the city center – like Helsingin Sanomat (March 20) called them – is well thought out, multiple protection labels are already on. Why do you not want to respect their importance?

The pearl of the city, Eteläranta, by Ville Lukkarinen, professor of art history vertasi an amphitheater auditorium structured around the harbor basin, is almost a national landscape. The history of the whole nation with its arrivals and departures is committed to Helsinki Central Station, not to mention the value of Senate Square as a parade venue.

Over Placing a building mass of 40,000 square meters on the side of the main railway station designed by Eliel Saarinen is a shocking, conscious choice of values. It would hardly be possible to squeeze such into Stockholm’s venues. The solution would irreversibly destroy the idea of ​​Helsinki’s distinctiveness as a city of low silhouette. Kai Wartiainen, Professor of Urban Development (HS Opinion 16.3.) reference Saarinen’s wish to have a tall building next to the station probably got taken care of when the new hotel was built.

Rather, in the spirit of symmetry, Saarinen’s architecture could be honored with green revivals of the square as experience chains. After the ode, a distant landscape would then open over Töölönlahti.

The young nation should not be able to afford to destroy its history. Malmi Airport, one of the parade venues, is under the cover of folk tale fools: natural values ​​and the history of aviation and the Olympic ideology (the Summer Olympics canceled in 1940) remain under the building masses. The protected funky white airport building will remain a torso without its field – as if the Olympic Stadium tower were left without an auditorium and field. What was possible at the Tempelhof in Berlin will not work in Helsinki. Political heat exacerbates things.

Tuula Airio

Master of Philosophy, Art History, Economics

Helsinki

