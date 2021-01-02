Reader ‘s opinion The line between public and private roads is blurred

It is not clear to more and more passers-by who is moving on the road they maintain.

Private roads is built to serve a user base that is specific to each road and knows their needs and needs. Private roads often differ from public roads in terms of their characteristics, structures and users: roads often pass through courtyards teeming with children and domestic animals, traffic may stop and become more difficult due to current agricultural and forestry work by occasional users and occasional special situations such as felling.

Small ditches and ditches do not always allow busy motorist overtaking. You will not always have time to sand and plow according to general road standards but where possible. Warning signs are not always set and safety devices may be missing.

With the help of municipalities, holiday homes are being converted into permanent homes in many places. Good telecommunications connections enable teleworking and, with it, almost permanent housing in holiday homes.

Traffic controlled by navigators is increasing, and at the same time the understanding of the differences in the significance of passageways is blurred. The occasional and carefree road walker may come as a surprise for which he is not prepared.

Those responsible for road municipalities may also not be aware of the preparedness, who may be threatened with heavy responsibilities if, for example, anti-slip measures are found to have been neglected. The Private Road Act, revised in 2019, further emphasizes the responsibility of the road municipality.

It is not clear to more and more pedestrians who is on the road maintained by them at any given time. Increasingly, a private road may be in better drivability than a nearby public road.

A uniform, traffic sign-like emblem should therefore be designed and approved for private individuals. A sign voluntarily added to the road sign would encourage the pedestrian to be vigilant and observe the condition of the road and to anticipate any unexpected events that may occur.

The label would increase safety and awareness of the environment. It would be about the valuable service, downright the experience that the private network offers to everyone.

Markku Peutere

Lemi

