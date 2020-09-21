Reader ‘s opinion The library increases regional and digital equality

The closure of libraries caused by the corona pandemic in the spring highlighted regional differences and vulnerabilities in library services.

Finland public libraries are the most used leisure cultural service in municipalities. They reach the majority of the municipality’s residents, for whom the library is an important information service station and a place for studying, working or leisure activities. A well-functioning library increases the vitality of the whole municipality.

Libraries also have a role to play in meeting the needs of a digital society. This is done through constantly evolving online services and the provision of digital advice. The services are developed with municipal funding and project funding, which is directed from the state spending framework to national and regional library development projects.

Joint development work is very important. It is used to equalize municipality-specific differences through joint library activities. For example, this year saw the launch of a long-awaited project to improve equal access to digital content.

Coronary pandemic the closure of libraries caused by the spring highlighted regional differences and vulnerabilities in library services. In many municipalities, libraries increased remote online services, digital content, and their counseling, while in other municipalities, all library services were interrupted due to staff layoffs or reassignment.

Nationwide, the use of digital materials and remote information services in libraries increased by tens of percent during the closing time, but at the same time many fell into the digital divide when access to library computers or digital support was not possible.

The opening of libraries was highly anticipated, and in June lending volumes rose to record levels, the use of digital materials continued to grow, and library facilities and equipment found their users safely again.

Securing the operating conditions of libraries and developing services is important for improving the equality and well-being of local residents throughout Finland.

A well-functioning library supports people’s working life skills through digital, information and counseling, provides facilities for partners to organize a wide range of events, mediates messages from the municipality and other public actors, provides access to multilingual information, develops co-service points well-being and opportunities for lifelong learning.

We hope that, with the cooperation of various actors, we will continue to find ways and resources for the long-term development of library services throughout Finland.

Katri Vänttinen

Director of Library Services, City of Helsinki

Jouni Pääkkölä

Chairman, Council of Public Libraries, Director of Library Services, City of Oulu

Peace Maarno

Executive Director, Finnish Library Association

