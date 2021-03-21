Reader ‘s opinion The level of ambition must be raised in all construction

The focus must be on reducing the carbon footprint of buildings.

Mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori (kok) wrote (HS Guest Pen 15.3.) the important role of cities in the fight against climate change. It is very good that cities are looking at energy change as part of developing carbon-neutral cities.

In order to reduce emissions, in addition to heat production, it is important to think about what kind of buildings the cities of the future will consist of. The focus must be on reducing the carbon footprint of buildings.

Central to the whole planet is raising the level of ambition in all construction. In Finland, the debate on low-carbon construction has only just begun, when it is very important to make buildings carbon-neutral throughout their life cycle as soon as possible. Real estate generates up to a third of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, so emission reductions need to be implemented at an accelerating pace.

Private actors have long worked to introduce new solutions in the real estate sector. Examples of this are the ever-popular wood construction and the utilization of recycled materials such as recycled concrete.

Investments in ambitious, carbon-neutral solutions will provide our country not only with jobs but also with more know-how in solving global problems.

It is therefore important that public authorities commit to carbon-neutral construction. Municipalities should prioritize environmental issues in land transfer and look at construction emissions as a whole, not just in energy-related solutions, for example. The Helsinki Metropolitan Area has succeeded in piloting environmental solutions, but now is the time to move to the widespread introduction of carbon-neutral solutions.

The key now is to make solutions in construction that we can be proud of for decades to come.

Jani Nokkanen

Chief Investment Officer, Nrep

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.