Reader ‘s opinion The language should not and cannot be shackled, but it is worth listening to

Of course language changes, as it has always changed before! After all, we no longer speak the language of Agricola, not even Aleksis Kivi, nor what was spoken twenty years ago. There is a new and necessary vocabulary all the time. But still, the observant does not swallow everything without criticism – at least not until the expression has established itself over the years and is, in a way, commonly accepted.

Artto Laurin mentioned (HS Opinion 26.3.) Replacing the word “on the move” with “traffic” is often impossible and amusing. When Nature radioa it is said that butterflies go into traffic or a bear has already been seen in traffic does not feel good. Philosopher Esa Saarinen’s thoughts were also “in traffic” in his closing lecture on March 31. At the very least, foreign language structures should be avoided so that they are not “read to the mother by the children”.

The language should not and cannot be shackled, but it is worth listening to. It’s good to express exactly what you think, and not something insane next to it – mere laziness.

Marja-Leena Tuurna

Lecturer in mother tongue and literature, YTL sensor, retired, Helsinki

