Reader ‘s opinion The language must be colorful

Artto Laurin In my opinion, rotten expressions have nested in the Finnish language (HS Opinion 26.3.). It is strange that the small irregularities mentioned in the writing are, in someone’s opinion, downright rotten.

The language of news and other factual texts should be clear and unambiguous. However, there are numerous types of text in which versatile expression is possible, downright desirable. For example, opinion pieces intended to make an impact are more likely to fulfill their purpose if their language pays attention. The idea of ​​shackling the tongue is bleak. Colorful expressions enliven the text.

Spoken language still has its own chapter. Normalized common language conforms to colloquial language, not the other way around.

Mira Kreivilä

teacher of mother tongue and literature, Turku

