Reader ‘s opinion The Karelian language should be elevated to the status of a major

trapped between two ideas of government closest Finnish language family has never received official status on either side of the border.

University of Eastern Finland told Dec. 16 how The revitalization of the Karelian language will be the responsibility of the university from the beginning of 2021. The position of the Karelian language in Finland has long been weak, even questioned. It was not until 2009 that the language was added to the list of European regional or minority languages, but Karelia still does not have the official status of a minority language in Finland.

The University of Eastern Finland now has the opportunity – and the responsibility – to promote the recovery of the Karelian language and Karelianism through unprecedented measures.

The language of Karelia is spoken in Finland and the Republic of Karelia, of which the number of speakers in Finland is about 5,000. trapped between two ideas of government closest Finnish language family has never received official status on either side of the border, and experienced Karelian population evacuations and relocations are further boosted by the disappearance of language.

I started studying the Karelian language and culture as a minor subject in 2016. I wanted to learn more from my own roots and use the language in my future profession as a teacher. Although there is no demand for teaching in Karelia – even in North Karelia – I might be able to skip an extra voluntary course or a couple of my major subjects in addition to teaching.

I am not studying Karelia employment above. I study it because I want to do my part for language recovery and a living culture.

Real recovery requires the status of a major and the opportunity for a master’s degree. A resilient language needs the infrastructure to succeed, and one of the most important parts of it is research and expert work in the language.

In addition to this, the masters of the Karelian language could further promote the revival of the language in the field of teaching, with a full degree at a higher level than ever before in Finland.

A university degree in one’s own language has already shown its enormous importance for the vitality of language and culture in the Sámi languages. Now it is necessary to take concrete steps for the right to a degree in the Karelian language.

The status of the major subject is necessary to secure the status of the Karelian language and culture.

Juuso Myller

Karjalainen, student, member of the student union board of the University of Eastern Finland, Joensuu

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.