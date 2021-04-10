Reader ‘s opinion The intermediate labor market is not a trap

In the intermediate labor market, foundations, organizations, companies, workshops and many other actors provide services and provide support to people.

Lena Näre and Sari Näre wrote (HS Guest Pen 9.4.) the relationship between activation and unemployment. It is easy to agree with the authors’ view that Finnish employment policy must be developed in an individual-oriented direction. Instead of schematic patriotism, activity in society is generated by supporting people on the basis of need.

One clarification of the writing. The intermediate labor market, ie the area of ​​society between permanent employment and exclusion from the labor force, was presented in the paper as a threat to the unemployed. It is easy for the reader to understand that entering the intermediate labor market in itself breaks confidence, self-efficacy, ability to act and faith in the future.

This is not the case. In the intermediate labor market, foundations, organizations, companies, workshops and many other actors provide services and support to people in just the above – needs – driven way. Although not all transitions to the intermediate labor market are optimal and there are not enough resources to support everyone, the ethos and content of the action are in place.

For many, confidence, ability to function and self-efficacy are strengthened in the intermediate labor market. The intermediate labor market should be seen as enablers, not trapped.

In order for the picture desired by sociologists to be realized in the future, investment in the intermediate labor market in the form of additional resources is needed. Finland’s employment policy model can be built on existing functional services, relying on people.

Jussi Ahokas

Chief Economist, Soste – Finnish Social and Health Association

Kimmo Kumlander

managing director

Valo-Valmennusyhdistys ry

