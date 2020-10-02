Reader ‘s opinion The image of Finns in Africa has froze into the 1980s

Ministers Pekka Haavisto (green) and Ville Skinnari (SD) hit the nail on the head demanding an update on Finland’s relations with Africa (HS Guest Pen 23.9.). Probably the biggest problem is that our perception of Africa is like straight from the 1980s.

Finland’s connection with African countries is so thin that the perceptions of most Finns have depended on the image created by the news media and development aid actors. It is fortunate that Finland does not have a colonial history, but unfortunately we also do not have a significant population with an African background or the natural connection they bring. The trade is small and tourism is still in its infancy.

The huge continent of Africa, with its very different states and levels of development, easily appears to us Finns as a unified, foggy mass. For most Finns, Africa is still a continent of extreme poverty, famine, refugees and conflicts. This is an image that the media and, to some extent, development actors may have unconsciously created.

Politicians ’experiences in Africa are usually limited to trips organized by ministries or development organizations that focus on development cooperation. When Africa comes up in Parliament and its committees, it is almost always about development cooperation. It is no wonder, then, that traditional development cooperation is paramount in the minds of Members of Parliament.

Development cooperation, and humanitarian aid in particular, will continue to be very important. The Finnish government is acting wisely when it invests in humanitarian aid, reproductive health and democracy support. However, development cooperation is only part of the whole.

When you look at Afrobarometer surveys, for example, the concerns and wishes of Africans are very similar to those here in Finland. Young people want education and work so that they have the opportunity to build their own lives. As we have in Finland.

When talking to African politicians, they are hoping for foreign investment that will create jobs, energy, education and services. Just like us in Finland.

In Finland, it has sometimes been appalling that development financier Finnfund has invested in Africa, among other things, in hotels, private schools and health clinics. But why not invest when tourism is a growing part of the economy of many African countries and good hotels effectively act as vocational schools for tourism, creating jobs and career opportunities, especially for women? And when schools and clinics ease the enormous pressure on public services by providing good but affordable education and health care?

These are also industries that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Finland’s new Africa strategy is based on an equal partnership. The goal is just right. Perhaps the first step to an equal partnership is to really listen to what Africans themselves want.

Pasi Rajala

Communications Director, Finnfund

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.