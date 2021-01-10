Reader ‘s opinion The idea of ​​moving middle-aged and retired people to the countryside is beautiful but unrealistic

Services are almost gone and there are no jobs.

Tarja Antikainen wrote (HS Opinion 4.1.) That what if we started to attract middle-aged and retired people living alone to fill the depopulated housing estates in the countryside by offering them for rent at an affordable price.

The idea of ​​moving middle-aged and retired people to the countryside is beautiful but not realistic. There are no jobs in rural areas for middle-aged people who are still working. For large consumers of social and health services, the retired, these services are not sufficiently available in rural areas. Village shops, post offices and pharmacies have almost disappeared from the countryside, and the nearest grocery stores are often tens of kilometers away. There is almost no public transport anymore. My own car has had to be sold, because the driving license has not been renewed for health or other reasons.

If depopulated countryside is to be kept inhabited, it will require a good old-fashioned regional policy, which will enable the creation of jobs and the preservation of services by the good old-fashioned means.

Taito Taskinen

Kuopio

