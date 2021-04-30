Reader ‘s opinion The Iberian Peninsula fought sporadically

Children’s science column is an expansive read. There, however, was badly misled (HS 23.4.). The longest war in the world was offered between 711 and 1492 by the struggle between Muslims and Christians for ownership of the Iberian Peninsula. The authors, however, acknowledged that there were long periods of peace in the struggle.

It goes without saying that in this “war” both Muslims and Christians had numerous small states for the most part and there was no general state of war except extremely rarely. There were, of course, occasional struggles on various sides, as elsewhere in Europe, when states clashed, but the parties varied, as did the allies, and it makes no sense to talk about any general war against Muslims against Christians. During that time, Spanish culture flourished, cultural influences flowed across language and religious boundaries, and, among other things, the translation movement from Arabia to Latin and Romance vernaculars was paving the way for a European renaissance.

The confrontation between Islamic and Western culture does not arise from historical facts but from their selective reading.

Jaakko Hämeen-Anttila

Professor of Arabic Language and Islamic Studies, Edinburgh, Scotland

