Reader ‘s opinion The HSL travel card can be downloaded from library computers

thank you Mirja Arajärvi on the proposal (HS Opinion 23.1.) establishes Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) travel card recharging points in Helsinki libraries.

Libraries are well accessible in Helsinki and offer a wide range of local and online services. It is also already possible to download HSL’s travel card on library computers, so there are no separate travel card download service points planned. Libraries and library partners such as Enter ry’s volunteers are happy to help all customers use the services.

Now, during the coron virus restrictions in the Helsinki metropolitan area, libraries serve to a limited extent, so only urgent care is possible. We hope that as soon as possible we can welcome everyone back to the library and that HSL and other digital service providers themselves will take part in the counseling sessions in libraries, such as we have organized with banks in recent years.

Now support is best available through the City of Helsinki’s remote digital support network. The support request can be made by phone at 09 310 11 111 (Helsinki-info) or by using the online form at digituki.hel.fi.

Katri Vänttinen

Director of Library Services, Helsinki

