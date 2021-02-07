Reader ‘s opinion The high cost of litigation is due to its structure

The cheapest is achieved when the parties pursue their own cause. In the current form of litigation, however, self-advocacy is the path to destruction.

Discourse the cost of litigation to take new rounds again (Judges have the means to intervene in legal proceedings, HS Opinion 2.2.). However, the debate is again distorted. It may not be surprising because there are no easy answers.

Is true, that litigation is expensive. There is also a consensus that the majority of litigation costs are due to the bills of litigation professionals, ie lawyers. In even slightly more complex matters, the bills become large. The culprit for the cost escape seems to be found nearby: the culprits are greedy lawyers who charge too much or for non-existent ghost hours.

Recently, judges who do not keep costs under control firmly enough have also been put on the culprits.

The main culprit, on the other hand, has escaped like a dog from a gate. The structure of the trial, the finer architecture of the trial, is from the pen of the legislature. Contrary to popular belief, lawyers have not invented it on their own.

The structure of the trial requires a lot of working hours – specifically the working hours of an expert. The work of an expert, on the other hand, is expensive, be it by an architect, a doctor, a lawyer or even a decorative painter. If the cost of litigation is to be genuinely reduced, the number of hours worked by an expert must be reduced or the expert work must be abandoned.

At the cheapest of course, it is achieved when the parties pursue their own cause. In this case, the fees are completely eliminated and the costs are reduced by at least two thirds. In the current form of litigation, however, self-advocacy is the path to destruction. According to the apt saying, a layman “barely” can “succeed” in a trial, he just loses his case.

The trial can, of course, be simplified, making it easier to practice law on your own.

The idea is neither new nor revolutionary. It has also been proposed in Finland under the name of a light trial for almost three decades. The proposals have been rejected outright under various pretexts, and no serious reflection has been reached on its potential and implementation.

There are other ways to control costs: they have been highlighted in the study, and most have experiences from other countries. Although the means are in themselves partial solutions, combined they have a cumulative effect. These means have not emerged either. Judging from the public debate, no one in Finland has heard of them.

External one cannot avoid the impression that a change in the cost of the proceedings is desired, but nothing is really desired to change. The equation is impossible. The discussion of lawyers ’(alleged) unreasonable fees is entertaining but not constructive. The fact that those who are knowledgeable are involved in a populist confrontation is in no way conducive to this.

The justice policy debate must demand honesty and recognition of nasty facts: the ball is in the Ministry of Justice, which should launch at least a serious investigation. It should involve all stakeholders.

Risto Koulu

Professor Emeritus of Procedural Law, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.