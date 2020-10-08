Upgrade
Reader ‘s opinion The Helsinki supplement for home care support must be maintained

October 8, 2020
Helsinki savings have been sought in the draft budget and one of the proposed targets is the waiving of the municipal supplement for home care for children under two years of age.

The municipal supplement to home care support improves the freedom of choice for families, and many have chosen to care for their little one at home. Getting a treatment place still seems to be a lottery, so now is not the time to apply for a municipal supplement. First you need to guarantee a care place close to home. A daycare home increases the well-being of both children and parents when there is no extra time spent traveling.

One should also consider whether a large daycare center is the right place to care for a child under two or under three. Consideration should be given to increasing the number of family day care places, for example. Caring for children is not mass production. Good and individual care for children is an investment in the future.

Leila Kaleva

mother, graduate engineer

Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

