Reader ‘s opinion The helpers’ bosses must be saved

Coordination group the decision to cancel the 2021 nightmares in the metropolitan area (HS 16.1.) came as a surprise to many high school graduates and caused great disappointment. Much of the abbey has been waiting for Banking Day since he was little.

Graduates have been forced to attend a distance school due to a coronavirus pandemic, and students have been isolated from their friends. Learning has become more difficult, and the mental health of many students has suffered. The school motivation of both has decreased considerably. This is worrying given the future student writings. For this reason, the bench party is one crucial factor in motivating the helpers.

Celebrating hard years and hard work together encourages many to continue and persevere. Seeing friends for a long time and having fun together would help lift students out of a mental recession.

We think the benches should be moved to a more appropriate time, like the old dances.

If the necessary precautions are put in place – for example, the use of face masks and protective gloves, as well as adequate safety gaps, given that benches are held outdoors – we see no reason why the event should be completely canceled.

For example, the benches could be arranged in stages so that there would be fewer people in the trucks and the event would be safer.

The benches could be moved close to summer. The event could also be organized in part without the distribution of candies to reduce the risk of infection.

Throughout the year, we have adapted to new situations and found solutions. Why not now? Wouldn’t it be possible to find a safe way to organize this important tradition for students and celebrate high school graduation?

Ronja Laurila

Thea Pitkänen

Stella Väisänen

Filip Rönnblad

Laura Kellberg

Espoo

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.