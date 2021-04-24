Reader ‘s opinion The green structure must be secured at all formula levels

Green land use planning should be approached as a structure, the different parts of which form an interconnected whole.

Land Use and Building Act reform in the story “A small one can soon be built without applying for a permit” (HS 19.4.) Stated that the green structure network is a controversial issue.

Green structure is a new term proposed in the law. However, this is not a new issue, because the current Land Use and Construction Act also contains a lot of content on green structures.

The term green structure describes well the goal that green areas should be approached in land use planning as a structure whose different parts form an interconnected whole. The whole green structure must be consciously nurtured, especially in urban and urban areas. The green structure may also include important core areas – such as protected areas and major outdoor areas – but above all the green links between them that make up the network. Due to their network nature, the location of the green structure can be determined as part of land use planning.

Without an overall perspective, green spaces shrink, fragment, and lose touch with each other. This means, for example, reduced recreational opportunities for residents or a loss of biodiversity for nature, or obstacles for various species to move around. Fragmented landscaping is also not an advantage for industries that depend on landscaping, such as forestry and agriculture.

The survival of the green structure requires that their components be taken into account in land-use planning – and this, in turn, can only be secured by enshrining these requirements in the Land Use and Building Act.

The green structure should be taken as a content requirement at all formula levels. It is clear that if, at the most general level, the green structure has not been sufficiently taken into account, the content of the green structure can no longer be saved in a more detailed design.

Sauli Rouhinen

Doctor of Social Sciences

Chairman of the Board

Mervi Vallinkoski

Chairman of the MRL Working Group

Green Environment Association

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.