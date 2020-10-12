Reader ‘s opinion The green area of ​​Meri-Rastila must not be destroyed

The townspeople need a close-knit nature where they take care of the relationship with nature.

Meri-Rastilan the forest provides well-being for residents as natural ecosystem services. These free services have effects on health and mind. An outsider can breathe in the forest air, let the gaze wander in a diverse natural environment, rest in the noise shelter of the forest, refresh themselves.

Finns perceive the forest as their own environment, where they relieve stress and calm down. The townspeople need a local environment where they take care of the relationship with nature. It is essential for children to move around in nature for good growth and development. The health effects of moving around in the forest are known. The forest of Meri-Rastila is itself a sanatorium.

Meri-Rastila’s forest is rich in natural formations and diverse in its species. The green finger of the Eastern Helsinki Culture Park expands into a forest in Vartiokylänlahti. From the point of view of biodiversity, the expansion of fragmented park and bush areas into forests is important. The ancient shore rock of the area, created by the combined effect of land uplift, ice and sea waves, offers a cause for wonder and arouses interest in the knowledge of local geology.

Meri-Rastila’s forest is in danger of being destroyed under residential construction. The matter will soon be decided by the Urban Environment Board. Residential construction is needed in Helsinki, especially affordable rental housing in the city, but not in the forest of Meri-Rastila.

In urban planning, the construction and preservation of green spaces is taken into account to some extent. There is no need to build a green environment in Meri-Rastila separately, because it is already there. What would be more absurd than destroying an already existing green space? Meri-Rastila’s forest has an absolute value that cannot be reversed with any money.

Heta Tuura

environmental designer, Helsinki

