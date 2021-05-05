Reader ‘s opinion The government’s peat decision supports ordinary taxpayers

The district heating customers of municipal energy utilities are people.

In the editorial (HS 30.4.) it was said that instead of burning peat, people should be supported. This was done in the decision on the budget debate. The decision increased the tax-free use of peat from 5,000 megawatt hours to 10,000 megawatt hours. This means that in Finland’s approximately 120 heating plants using energy peat, about 5,000 cubic meters more energy peat can be used per year without an energy tax of EUR 5.7.

The aid is less than EUR 30,000 per institution and the total tax revenue lost to the state is EUR 3.6 million. How much does this slow down the reduction in energy use of peat? Computationally a maximum of 600,000 cubic meters, in practice less, as many institutions would have used that 10,000 cubic meters anyway. In any case, the aid will cover a maximum of around 5% of the total use of energy peat. For 95% of the use of energy peat, the tax change will have no effect.

The change will therefore not affect the reduction in the use of energy peat or its climate emissions. In any case, the use of energy peat and the carbon dioxide emissions it causes will decrease by 20–30 per cent this year compared to last year and halve compared to 2018. However, the change will ease the finances of small plants a bit.

That aid of EUR 30 000 is therefore directly targeted mainly at municipal energy utilities and their district heating customers. I guess people are also those district heating customers and municipal taxpayers.

Among the large figures, the support of EUR 30 000 may not seem large, but it is important for small municipalities. The rest of the budget support, ie EUR 60 million in 2021 and EUR 10 million in 2022, will go to entrepreneurs, ie people.

Pasi Rantonen

Director, Peat Operations Vapo oy

Chairman of the Peat Committee, Bioenergy Association

