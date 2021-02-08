Reader ‘s opinion The government strengthens equality in education

The expansion of compulsory education is the most significant structural act of equality by the government.

Educational science Assistant Professor Sonja Kosunen brought meritoriously highlight the importance of family background in learning outcomes and the transition to postgraduate studies (HS 30.1.). Kosunen needed ways to remedy the situation, so I would like to open up ongoing measures to strengthen equality in education.

Early childhood education is the basis of equality in education. In the early days of the government, we restored the equal right of every child to early childhood education and reduced the group sizes of children over 3 years of age.

The extension of compulsory education is the most significant structural act of equality by this government, making secondary school free of charge. At the same time, study guidance will be strengthened by EUR 20 million a year, and funding will be directed to the articulation phase of primary education and secondary education that Kosunen wants. We are also launching an enhanced student guidance model to support the postgraduate study plans of around 10,000 upper secondary students.

The most important goal of the government’s education policy is to strengthen equality in education. For example, the Right to Learn program, which strengthens quality and equality, has been set aside for more than EUR 300 million over three years. The spillover effects of the coronavirus pandemic on learning and well-being are regrettably large, and we have devoted significant resources to smoothing out exceptional circumstances.

The debate on the future of Finnish education will continue to be active in February, when the Education Policy Report will be published. Due to demographic development, education will also face new challenges in the coming years, and the differentiating situations of municipalities will be reflected in their ability to provide services and education. We are also tackling these, and we have already decided, for example, to secure the number of school psychologists and curators through sizing and the associated funding.

Jussi Saramo

Minister of Education (left)

