Reader ‘s opinion The government has taken a brisk approach to integration

HS evaluates (Editorial on 14 December) that the current integration policy needs to be reformed. The government has taken up the challenge briskly. For example, the activities of competence centers and guidance and counseling services for immigrants have been supported by state grants. The government is preparing an action plan for the reform of integration measures. In addition, the government has decided on a number of measures to promote the employment of immigrants. These include, for example, municipal employment experiments, wage subsidy reform, measures to promote work capacity and investments in individual support in employment services.

The cause of immigration affects employment: those who move in search of work are better employed than those who flee the war. The difference between the employment of those born in Finland and those born abroad is smaller than in Sweden and Denmark, for example. Much remains to be done to reduce labor market prejudices. The Diversity of Working Life program prepared by the Ministry of Employment and the Economy addresses this problem.

Sonja Hämäläinen

Director of Immigration, Ministry of Employment and the Economy

