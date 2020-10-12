Reader ‘s opinion The government can no longer postpone difficult climate decisions

Difficult decisions will be faced sooner or later.

Elokapina movement demonstrated in Helsinki and called on the government of Sanna Marin (sd) to declare a climate emergency. Since the demonstration, the public debate has revolved around the legitimacy of the use of force by the police as well as the means of the protesters. The fact of the matter, the declaration of a climate emergency, has been left out.

The operation of the film rebellion will continue. With the recent events, more and more people are likely to join the demonstrations. In this situation, the government should ask itself what prevents it from acting in a way that is responsible and required by the Finnish people and the world.

Moving difficult deeds to a vague future is pure wishful thinking. This government includes the Greens, the Left Alliance and the SDP, who declare climate change to be the most devastating threat to the world.

I would ask ministers to think carefully about what they are doing and what they are not doing. For if this government does not do the required actions, then what? It may well be that in the near future there will be governments that will not listen to the worries of climate scientists. It would be good for ministers to study the reasons for their departure from politics and to feel the unique responsibility that has been given to them in the face of Finland’s biggest threat, climate change.

These difficult decisions will be faced sooner or later. The government should seriously ask itself: why not us? Why only later?

Now we should finally use the soft power that Finland has long accumulated and take action against other states, for example, in this state of emergency. It is, in my view, the responsibility of the government to guarantee a secure future for all Finns.

Erkka Filander

author, Turku

