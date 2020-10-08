Reader ‘s opinion The goal of the Tobacco Act is that no one will inadvertently be exposed to smoke

Smoking bans in the housing community have been perceived by municipalities as an exceptionally complex and challenging issue.

Pseudonym Neighbour asked what to do when his elderly neighbor does not care about the smoking ban imposed by the housing association (HS Opinion 4.10.).

The purpose of the Tobacco Act is to protect people from the health effects of environmental tobacco smoke. The goal is that no one will be exposed to tobacco smoke against their will.

According to section 78 of the Tobacco Act, the housing association may prohibit smoking in common outdoor areas controlled by the housing association near the entrances and air intakes of the building, in the children’s play area and on the shared balconies.

Smoking bans in the housing community have been perceived by municipalities as an exceptionally complex and challenging issue. This is a very sensitive area in terms of fundamental rights, where rights in the opposite direction affect the legal position of smokers and victims of tobacco smoke. This applies in particular to the monitoring of compliance with the smoking ban decision, ie the period after the ban. There are also many challenges in enforcing smoking bans over which the municipality has no influence.

The threshold for involuntary housing inspections is very high by law, and as a result, the municipality is virtually unable to inspect the apartment of a suspected smoker.

Upon request, the municipality may carry out an inspection, for example, in the apartment of a neighbor suffering from tobacco smoke and obtain other information on the violation of the ban.

In the case of outdoor areas, the violation of the smoking ban can be detected in some cases, for example by visual observations made from the outside. The municipality has no right or obligation to obtain an investigation by means contrary to law or good manners.

The most effective way to solve the problems caused by smoking is through discussion between the parties.

If a solution cannot be reached through mediation and the housing association does not intend to apply for a ban on smoking, even though the conditions for imposing a ban exist, a procedure in accordance with the Health Protection Act is available to residents affected by tobacco smoke. In this case, the housing association may have to repair the structures of the house, or a ban on smoking may be imposed by a government decision after possibly more thorough investigations.

Jussi Holmalahti

Director, Health, Rights and Technology

Valvira

