Reader ‘s opinion The global availability of coronavirus vaccines must be secured

For example, an international settlement procedure could be developed to define compensation for the pharmaceutical industry in patent revocation situations.

Patent protection the impact on the scarcity of coronavirus vaccine production has been the subject of debate. Scarcity has made it more difficult to quell the pandemic. It is a question of market protection for vaccines by manufacturing patents. This is considered to limit the production of vaccines and thus slow down the development of global vaccine protection.

Could the procedure used in free trade agreements for the settlement of investment protection disputes in arbitration not be developed in order to remove production restrictions? Germany, for example, was ordered to compensate nuclear power companies for losses caused by breaches of investment protection.

Similarly, an international settlement procedure could be developed to define compensation for the pharmaceutical industry in patent revocation situations. This would allow for dismantling in situations where a strong public interest would be considered to require it. Reimbursements would be made, for example, for manufacturing license fees collected under the auspices of the World Health Organization Fund and for subsidies from richer countries.

It would be in everyone’s interests to make the production and worldwide distribution of vaccines efficient and independent of the solvency of those in need.

Hannes Kulmala

Vantaa

