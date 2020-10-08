Reader ‘s opinion The forest industry is breaking the engagement

Forest industry has stated that it will no longer conclude collective agreements with trade unions.

During the Winter War, on January 23, 1940, the Finnish Employers’ Confederation issued a declaration recognizing the trade unions and the central organization SAK as a negotiating party on labor market issues. A significant background factor was the ongoing Winter War and the strengthening of national unity.

This so-called January engagement was one of the factors that contributed to the emergence of an atmosphere called the spirit of the Winter War.

Relying on the spirit of the Winter War, to this day, citizens have been required to make joint efforts and sacrifices for the benefit of the nation. Often, demands along these lines have come from the direction that the Forest Industry represents. Now it is itself breaking the engagement, the essence of which is an effort to work together to resolve conflicts. Quite rightly, Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) is demanding patriotism from the Forest Industry in many ways in a difficult social and economic situation.

Matti Rintala

Helsinki

