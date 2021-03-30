Reader ‘s opinion The Foreign Ministry’s transition obligation can be a tool for fearful leadership

As a statutory system, it should not be this day.

Attorney general has reprimanded the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (HS 22.3). After that, four former secretaries of state in the Foreign Ministry wanted to state in their joint opinion paper (HS 27.3) administrative practices in the Ministry over the past 20 years.

My different view is based on twenty years of experience as an official in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and several years of experience as an assistant to various ministers, including two different foreign ministers. with all the Secretaries of State have come to get along well, and continue to be – I believe.

Former Secretaries of State are defending the transitional duty of diplomatic officials. They considered it a basic condition for the functioning of the whole system. My own observation is that a transitional obligation can break up families, cut off a spouse’s career, and can act as a fear management tool. As a statutory system, it should not be this day.

The secretaries of state argue that the transitional obligation applies in practice only to transfers to and from abroad. According to the Rules of Procedure, the appointment of senior officials to various positions in the Ministry is the responsibility of the Under-Secretary of State for Administration. At the time, the then Undersecretary of State ordered 13 foreign affairs councilors in one new order. The order came by email after office hours. The issuer of the order did not hear the transferable, and after his order he left for four weeks’ leave (decision HEL5038-13).

The lack of consultation violated the Administrative Procedure and Cooperation Acts. This phenomenon was not addressed by the Chancellor of Justice when he complained about the consular chief’s transfer attempt. The reproaches were deserved.

The aim of the delay in the civil service was for the Minister to change his mind, the Chancellor of Justice notes in his decision. Can the Minister’s decision be delayed if the aim is to change the Minister’s decision? That would be an interesting guide for the office, but a threat to democracy.

Lauri Kangas

also a pensioner, Heinola

