Reader ‘s opinion The focus of the city’s energy policy is on the future

Helsingin sanomat newspaper evaluates in his editorial (30.4.) Sanna Marin (sd) government energy policy. At the same time, the magazine reflected on the ideas of the centrists.

The energy policy must ensure that in all situations Finns receive heat and electricity, factories visit and traffic flows. In addition to security of supply and supply, the essential issues are the environment and climate, cost efficiency and domesticity. The center does not want to be sub-optimized but to consider these dimensions in a balanced way.

The long line in the city center is to invest in domesticity and renewable energy. An example is the energy policy of Matti Vanhanen’s (central) second government. It involved promoting wood chips and wind power in a way that has made them currently profitable on the market. The same government also imposed obligations on the use of renewable fuels in transport. The ensemble is the largest climate package in our history and a domestic renewable energy jackpot that has significantly reduced our emissions in recent years.

As a continuation of this line, Juha Sipilä’s (central) government set a deadline for burning coal. The carbon stocks in the metropolitan area will thus go down in history this decade.

For peat, a faster-than-expected transition is underway. It is wisdom to take corrective action if change is uncontrollable. The temporary extension of the tax-free use of peat outlined in the mid-point dispute will help small heating plants in particular. The abandonment of peat is estimated to cost EUR 150-250 million. The tax change will support institutions to implement these investments in a controlled manner.

Longer-term planning also enables the introduction of new technologies. The measures also ensure security of supply. At the same time, the agreed support package for entrepreneurs giving up peat production will help people in a sector undergoing permanent change to move forward.

Reducing emissions will require much more clean and affordable electricity and an increasingly smarter and more flexible energy system. The center’s gaze on energy policy lies in these future opportunities.

Eeva Kalli

Vice-Chairman of the Parliamentary Group of the Center

