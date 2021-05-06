Reader ‘s opinion The first grader has earned his vacation

You can prepare for summer vacation, and it’s worth the effort.

Sari Kemppainen (HS Opinion 3.5.) described first-class care problem during the summer holidays and hoped for shorter holidays for children. The comparison was a kindergarten where the child can be kept for 50 weeks a year if he wants to.

I think first graders have earned their holidays. You can prepare for summer vacation, and it’s worth the effort. As Kemppain described, the situation is the same in many families. What if you discussed it with acquaintances with children of the same age? Could more first-graders spend a day or a week in a family where one of the parents is at home and reciprocally in different families to take turns caring for these children? If there are no such families in the circle of acquaintances yet, active acquaintance may be considered.

One option is to hire a babysitter and at the same time offer summer work to some young person, even part-time. Wage costs can be made reasonable by offering a place to care for one of the child’s friends or more. When my own children were young, they greatly enjoyed their high school-aged caregivers – they had fun with them and were eagerly awaited.

In addition, one’s own summer-time working time can be reduced by partial parental leave, to which parents are entitled until the end of their child’s second grade school year, ie until the end of July. Asking relatives for help can also be successful. They, too, can have nice summer experiences on both sides, but perhaps so that one grandparent isn’t the only caregiver.

Anne-Mari Karppinen

Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.