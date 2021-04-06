Reader ‘s opinion The first bee of spring brought hope

I noticed on Sunday in the spring of the first bee. Oh, how I rejoiced: There in the midst of the petals of the flower spun on its back in the baths, in my yard crocuses. I felt proud. And that little bug is in the power of our summer blueberry pie fry.

Natural flower fields, twigs and shrubs; If only our human eyes would adapt to them instead of the shabby monotonous landscapes. Welcome to the summer wild nature! Its boisterous freedom is needed right now in this time of control.

Päivi Malmi

Helsinki

