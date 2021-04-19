Reader ‘s opinion The Finnish fur industry has the support of the majority

In the economic survey, 55 per cent of the respondents were very or fairly positive about domestic, certified fur farming.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper (15.4.) published news of a dispute related to the export of fur animals, in which an operator not belonging to the Finnish Fur Breeders’ Association (Fifur) and the Finnish state are involved.

The story also mentioned the results of a population survey commissioned by the animal rights organization Animalia. It is unfortunate that the results of a population survey conducted by Economic Research on behalf of Fifur (2020) were ignored in the story. In this Economic Survey survey, the majority, 55 per cent of respondents, were very or fairly positive about domestic, certified fur farming. 41% of the respondents were quite positive and 14% very positive about domestic fur farming. The study was responded to by 1,007 people aged 15–79, with the exception of Åland.

According to population surveys commissioned by Fifur’s independent research companies, support for the fur industry has ranged from 46% to 65% between 2009 and 2020. We have used the same question set to ensure comparability. The results show that the Finnish fur industry has the support of the majority.

Olli-Pekka Nissinen

Director of Communications, Finnish Fur Breeders’ Association Fifur

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.