Reader ‘s opinion The financial plight of the unemployed does not create jobs

In the field of politics words live their own lives. For example, an “employment action” may sound like a measure to create jobs for the unemployed. Yet in the speeches of many politicians, business people and journalists, it means weakening unemployment benefits and other social security. Even in the midst of the conflict, the government has again been called upon to take more effective “employment measures”.

The idea that unemployment is due to widespread living unemployed who do not bother to look for work is completely out of reality.

In February, there were 327,100 unemployed jobseekers and 160,600 vacancies at employment and economic development offices. No matter how the figures twist, there are far more unemployed than job vacancies. Besides, a large proportion of job vacancies are part-time or commission-paid jobs that don’t get along.

Even if all subsidies were taken away from the unemployed, it would not create any new jobs. It did create nausea and social problems. Yet the debate always revolves around whether labor market support is being cut or whether the duration of earnings-related unemployment benefits is being shortened or staggered. If the lack of money created jobs, people in the cultural and event sector paralyzed by the coronavirus would have already been employed in other sectors. Are not. And no new jobs will be created in Kemi or Jämsä by cutting the unemployment cover for redundant paperworkers.

If the situation of the unemployed feels too good, give it a try. Everyone can become a customer of the Te office.

Jouni Sirén

Tampere

