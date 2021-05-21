Reader ‘s opinion The expertise of dentists should be utilized during a pandemic

The training of dentists is currently based on almost equal basic scientific training with doctors.

Many the plagues and epidemics that have plagued humanity have not only left us with positive consequences but also contributed to the development of our operations.

Smallpox was the leading cause of death in the 1790s in Finland. At that time, the people began to be vaccinated. In addition to a small number of doctors, priests and locksmiths were assigned to this work, and fortunately the vaccination operation was reasonably cleared up.

Vaccinations are necessary to contain a coronavirus pandemic. When enough vaccines were available in our country, a debate arose about those to be vaccinated, the order of vaccines and vaccinators. Dentists were excluded from vaccination of healthcare individuals despite their exposure risks. They have now been given the right to be vaccinated against the virus.

If the surgeons survived the vaccination and vascularization in time, so why not the dentists! The training of dentists is currently based on almost equal basic scientific training with doctors. It also contains suitable parts of the actual medical subjects.

However, most of the training time is spent practicing hand skills and dental procedures, including various anesthetics. Injecting into a sensitive oral cavity requires at least as much skill and knowledge of the tissues and side effects of the anesthetics as injecting into the shoulder muscle.

Dentists education differed from medical education more than a hundred years ago because dental diseases were then a genocide and their means of prevention were not known. Today, oral power diseases are understood as behavioral diseases. Their emergence is linked to the social environment and status. The causes and prevention of caries and gum disease have been elucidated, and only a few are unknown.

There is a legitimate concern about the health care debt caused by the pandemic. On the other hand: now teleworkers have time to brush their teeth properly and there is no rush to the workplace.

Parents at home can do this together with their children, creating a natural basis for health-promoting behavior. The prevention of oral diseases is also the prevention of general diseases.

What if dentist training were developed into oral training? The issue has been under discussion for a long time, but measures are pending. If the division of labor with other oral health care staff were implemented in a way that was made possible by the training, the work of dentists would be freed up to overcome new pandemics, if necessary – as a full part of other health care staff.

Heikki Murtomaa

Professor Emeritus, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.