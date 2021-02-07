Reader ‘s opinion The exceptional nature of the previous winter increased the need to cover Nelostie more than planned

The work took a long time because the workload was huge and some of the work could only start in the early summer with additional funding.

On Highway 4 extensive paving work was done last summer. Hannu Loponen attached (HS Opinion 31.1.) attention to the impact of paving work on travel times.

Last spring, the condition of Nelostie collapsed exceptionally much in the Uusimaa and Päijät-Häme regions due to the mild rainy winter, and the road had to be paved for a longer distance than originally planned. Adjacent lanes were not paved at the same time because bypass lanes wear less due to lower traffic volumes.

In the Uusimaa and Päijät-Häme regions, a total of about 180 lane kilometers were paved last year at Nelostie, and almost five million euros were spent on this. Usually, 1.5 million euros a year is spent on paving Nelostie in the same area. The work took a long time because the workload was huge and some of the work could only start in the early summer with additional funding.

On Nelostie, the speed limit was maintained between Mäntsälä and Lus (Heinola) at a rate of one hundred kilometers per hour due to traffic safety. In addition, the possibility of vehicle damage on a poor road must be taken into account. Restrictions were raised as the work progressed in stages. There was a lot of feedback about the arrangement, and lessons will be collected so that we can work better in the future.

Contracts are split and have time constraints. At the same time, contractors should be guaranteed reasonable working hours. Procurement must also take into account the functioning of the market. The contractor may have other contracts at the same time, so one subscriber cannot demand extremely tight schedules as this is reflected in the contractor’s other customers and pricing.

Acceleration of work is preferably encouraged by bonuses paid to contractors if the contract is completed before the deadline. There are also sanctions for contracts, which specify, among other things, milestones and the time of completion of the contract.

Paving jobs tend to prioritize the busiest roads and major highways. It is also about the appropriations available. If the pavements of the busy road network were to be renewed more often than at present, more social resources would be needed at the same time as the efficiency of work would decrease and disturbances would increase.

The Centers for Economic Development, Transport and the Environment are still considering new contractual technical solutions for road maintenance, taking into account the flow of traffic and the wishes and needs of road users.

Päivi Nuutinen

Director of Transport and Infrastructure, Uusimaa Ely Center

