Hurry and pressure go hand in hand with flight safety.

The City of Helsinki has asked the enforcement authority to evict Malmi Airport operators from the area by the end of January (HS 8.1.). The timetable given by the city for carrying out the eviction is unreasonable for the pilots operating in Malmi.

Despite the state’s promises, no general aviation operating conditions have been arranged in Southern Finland to replace the Malmi airport. This is certainly not a problem for the City of Helsinki, but the eviction schedule now presented shows the inability of the city’s decision-makers to understand the requirements related to aviation operations.

The relocation of machinery still present in the ore is in itself a logistically challenging operation, especially as the authorities have not been able to allocate any other appropriate storage location for the equipment. Finavia does not want small aircraft to Helsinki-Vantaa, and the price level of a large international airport does not fit into the cost structure of general aviation.

So the only opportunity now is to sprinkle the machines around the raven fields of Southern Finland. In the absence of sufficient hall capacity, the aircraft end up standing on the runways during the deepest winter.

Parking sensitive general aviation aircraft outdoors in such conditions is a direct risk to flight safety. Similarly, the bad weather conditions in January pose unreasonable risks when the owners, under pressure from foreclosure, have to move their machines from Malmi in the first state, in any weather.

Every aviation professional knows that hurry and pressure go hand in hand with aviation safety. Operators must be given sufficient time to leave Malmi in order to guarantee the conditions for safe operation. The four-month eviction period under the foreclosure arc would also be sufficient for the city, when there is still plenty of time to start the Malmi construction project.

The City of Helsinki must present a evacuation schedule to Malmi’s operators, which guarantees the conditions for safe flight operations.

Anssi Lisko

air traffic controller, Helsinki

