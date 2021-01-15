Reader ‘s opinion The eviction of operators from Malmi Airport is a mistake

Politicians have made a decision on Malmi Airport. Giving up a working field under housing is a world-class mistake.

The grassy field waited for years for a new future in aviation. It was not allowed because envy of flying as a hobby of the rich was widespread. There were no visions. Political decisions and bureaucracy are eating away at development. We have now acted as a brake on development, which the future will remember. Tallin golfers can continue.

Terttu Hoviniemi

Heikinlaakso, Helsinki

