Reader ‘s opinion The eviction of operators from Malmi Airport is a mistake

January 15, 2021
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Politicians have made a decision on Malmi Airport. Giving up a working field under housing is a world-class mistake.

The grassy field waited for years for a new future in aviation. It was not allowed because envy of flying as a hobby of the rich was widespread. There were no visions. Political decisions and bureaucracy are eating away at development. We have now acted as a brake on development, which the future will remember. Tallin golfers can continue.

Terttu Hoviniemi

Heikinlaakso, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

