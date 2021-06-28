Reader ‘s opinion The euros for child protection will flow into substitute care

The expansion of substitution care or its costs cannot be solved solely by the development of a last resort service.

In Finland about 20,000 children are housed outside the home. The number has doubled in the last 30 years, with a particular focus on investment growth for 15- to 16-year-olds. When judging that a child is best to live in a society’s hotels, the quality of foster care must be absolutely good. Much attention has been paid to quality and it is also being developed at the legislative level. However, it is seldom highlighted why the number of substitute service customers is increasing.

Child protection is the last priority of family service and foster care is its last form. It is possible to save on services in education, student care, psychiatry, substance abuse care and disability services. Also in child protection, only about one-fifth of the costs come from outpatient services.

At present, children, especially young people, are placed in child protection facilities in situations where they do not receive adequate support elsewhere. Arranging foster care is a last resort child protection service and must be arranged regardless of cost.

Psychiatrist In 2018, there were about a thousand fewer 0–17-year-olds who received hospital treatment than ten years earlier. At the same time, the number of children placed outside the home increased by about 2,000. A large proportion of children placed in child welfare facilities have a need for psychiatric support. Placement in a child welfare institution does not eliminate this need, in which case the investing municipality pays about 350 euros per day for the daily care of a child placed in a child welfare institution in addition to the costs of the child’s psychiatric care.

The child may also be placed in a situation where the school does not naturalize due to psychiatric or neuropsychiatric challenges and the municipality is unable to provide adequate support measures. In this case, the child may be placed in an institution with its own school class. The bill is on average about 120,000 euros a year, plus all the costs of teaching. It seems easier for municipalities to accept these mandatory bills than to get adequate services through in political decision-making.

“ The increase in costs will be very significant in the coming years.

Child protection the cost of foster care has risen wildly. In Helsinki, for example, less than 2,000 children live in foster care every year. Their investment costs about three times the amount of the city’s library budget each year. In Espoo, foster care for about 800 children costs five times a year for swimming pool costs. The increase in costs will be very significant in the coming years with the reform of child protection legislation.

The consequence of saving children from services is a system of services that has no human or financial sense. Child protection, and foster care as its last resort, is forced to respond to a situation where other services are inadequate or inaccessible.

The current situation does not serve children and their families well enough. Also, the expansion of substitution care or its costs cannot be solved solely by the development of a last resort service. Child protection is not, and must not be, just a child protection task.

Heta Kulla-Mykkänen

social worker, Master of Social Sciences, Espoo

Mervi Lyytikäinen

social worker, Master of Social Sciences, Kangasala

Senni Laine

social worker, Master of Social Sciences, Oulu

