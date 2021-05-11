Reader ‘s opinion The essential color of the tram is yellow

Helsinki region traffic (HSL) There has been an interesting discussion about the color of the new quick boxes. Defending the color choice, HSL’s leading service designer Jarno Ekström stated (HS Opinion 5.5.) the subway will be orange, the tram green and the bus blue. Fortunately, this is not the case. Buses now also have a light-painted section that makes them stand out in traffic.

The essential color of the tram is yellow, which together with the bright green color makes it visible. The dark green look of the previous tram model did not work well. Now it is not worth repeating the same mistake. The quick radar completes the network of 500 lines, so orange is a natural color choice, or with green, a perky stripe that is visible from all directions. Incidentally, the same visibility problem is also present in Tampere’s new trolleys, whose ends are black.

Ingmar Ström

Master of Political Science, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.