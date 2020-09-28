Reader ‘s opinion The employment effect of intimidating the unemployed remains unclear

The active model of the three affects employment, not so much unemployment.

Ministry of Finance leading specialist Olli Kärkkäinen justified (HS 17.9.) Approval of the job search model presented by the government of Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) with a deterrent effect.

According to Kärkkäinen, research shows that the credible threat of sanctions makes people invest in rapid employment or maintaining their jobs.

It feels like it is plausible that the threat will make people write applications, but it is not clear how submitting applications will lead to employment. Does the employer decide after seeing the application that we are now expanding production to get this applicant a job? How do applications create jobs? And why would employers hire the unemployed if there were new entrants, changers or immigrants available?

About the experts, a machinery of politicians, labor market leaders and incumbents is concerned about unemployment and is constantly developing new methods of “patrolling”, “intimidating” and “threatening” the unemployed. Intimidation and intimidation by a large and authoritative group of influencers would certainly not be necessary if the targets of intimidation were active and sought employment without intimidation.

The function of intimidation is to prove that those threatened are dishonest and passive, in need of control and patience. Why would employers hire people who do nothing without patience and intimidation if others are available? The employment effect of intimidating the unemployed remains unclear, especially when there are more jobseekers than job vacancies.

Instead Kärkkäinen’s mention of the research results, which show that the threat of the unemployed makes the working people invest in keeping their jobs, seems to us to be understandable even to ordinary people. Many would feel ashamed of becoming unemployed, even if they were not disgraced by the publicity of politics. When it disgraces, then the desire to bet rises.

The real effect of proactive models is that people who are intimidated by stigma are more likely to agree to deteriorating working conditions, unethical work assignments, and future new competitiveness agreements.

“Employment measures” have meant in the public debate of recent years exclusively measures targeted at the unemployed. Citizens can conclude from this that unemployment is the fault of the unemployed. Unemployed people are accused of something they cannot influence.

The fact that Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) left to continue the active model, which was interrupted by Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (center), from model two to model three, led me to believe in the possibility of even a small change in politics.

Pertti Julkunen

Doctor of Social Sciences

Tampere

