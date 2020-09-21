Reader ‘s opinion The electricity transmission fee is a means of financing

Editorial (HS 18.9.) According to many cottagers, they wonder why the electricity bill for a holiday home’s electricity bill may be higher than the electricity consumption. The wonder is appropriate. When the electricity bill is 11.82 euros, the electricity transmission fee is 36.62 euros. However, during the winter season, when the cottage is empty and the electricity is cut off, there will be an electricity transmission fee of more than 30 euros – that is, electricity that does not flow, does not come and does not go.

Hesari writes that in rural areas, security of supply has to be paid for. However, it strongly seems that the transmission fee is an agreed means of financing: it must be paid in order to secure the flow of electricity.

I guess the electricity companies are tired of the transfer debate, because in the countryside the electricity companies are going back to the old single billing. Then you won’t be able to snag a transfer fee.

Lauri Oilinki

Turku

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.