Reader ‘s opinion The electric plane is an agile means of transport over long distances in Finland

1.4. 15:00

Juha Merimaa compared in his writing (HS Entries 29.3.) the transport capacity of an electric aircraft to a train. The logic is like comparing the capacity of a bicycle to a Tallinn ferry: lame, narrow-minded and old-fashioned.

The Finnish transport system must be designed on the basis of the population and mobility needs. The mass need for mobility presented by Merimaa may occur within the Ring Road Three, but elsewhere in Finland there is no constant need to seat hundreds of passengers on a train. The capacity of 19-seater electric aircraft coming to a large part of Finland is excellent enough.

The state just competed for flights to Joensuu, Jyväskylä, Kajaani and Kemi. With the future 19-seat electric machines, provincial traffic can be realized with more frequent intervals and a better level of service. In Joroinen, Jyväskylä and Pori, slow Intercity is not full, but passengers should bring air to Malmi Airport – and quickly. The maintenance of the ore runways is a fraction of the cost of maintaining the railway network between Helsinki and Vantaa, not to mention small localities.

The current model of Finnish traffic also blinds in another way, when all traffic has to pass through Helsinki. New, intelligent solutions can enable fast traffic across Finland from other places as well: from Vaasa to Kuopio is about an hour, unless you do it along the country. From Imatra, you can easily get to Oulu without passing through the departure screen. Kuhmo Railway Station is 65 kilometers from the center, in Vartius. In the same travel time, you can get to Rovaniemi or Jyväskylä by air.

The suspension of the ore field would exclude Helsinki from the rising development of both the Nordic and Baltic countries and from the network of aircraft smaller than the passenger class in general. Helsinki-Vantaa is not a real alternative for slower machines. General aviation is a form of travel actively used in Europe, and it must be in Finland, a country of long distances and sparsely populated areas. Now is the time to think ahead, not backward.

Timo Hyvönen

M.Sc. (Eng.), Chairman of the Finnish Civil Aviation Association

