Reader ‘s opinion The electric car vehicle tax surprised

New when choosing a car, I ended up with an electric car as recommended. Although the purchase price was high, the purchase aid granted by the State leveled the price. Operating costs would also be lower. I thought that maybe the vehicle tax would be lower, because the electric car doesn’t produce emissions, or so I imagined.

When Traficom remembered me with a tax stamp soon after the transaction, my surprise was great. According to my calculations, the tax is 30 percent higher than in my previous car, which was gasoline-powered.

Both my new and previous cars are the same level of normal-sized passenger cars. Is this how the taxpayer rewards my climate-friendly thinking by inventing a propulsion tax on my electric car?

Pekka Laine

Eagle

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by the HS editorial board. You can submit an opinion piece or read the principles of the article at www.hs.fi/kirjoitamielipidekirjoitus/.