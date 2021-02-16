Reader ‘s opinion The drop-out rates for vocational colleges in Espoo, Vantaa and Helsinki are not comparable

A nationally uniform calculation method and person-based monitoring would provide opportunities for regional or inter-municipal comparisons.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper compared the number of early school leavers and the reasons for the gap in 2020 in Helsinki, Vantaa and Espoo (Vocational studies were interrupted by a large number of young people in Helsinki and Vantaa, HS 7.2.), (At Omnia in Espoo, the corona year did not increase any interruptions in studies, HS 7.2.). The topic was also raised on the opinion page (HS 9.2.). According to the writings, the drop-out rate in vocational education accelerated last year in Helsinki and Vantaa, while in Espoo the number of those who left their studies completely decreased.

There is no uniform way in Finland for up-to-date follow-up of those who have dropped out of their professional studies. In municipalities and educational institutions, it is calculated on the basis of different definitions. There are also different ways of calculating the number of students, which still affects the percentages of dropouts.

As Espoo, Helsinki and Vantaa use different methods to calculate the number and percentages of dropouts, the figures mentioned in the paper and its underlying data are not comparable and no conclusions can be drawn from them. A nationally uniform calculation method and person-based monitoring would provide opportunities for regional or inter-municipal comparisons.

Interruption of studies is an important issue and has been and will be systematically monitored. In the educational institutions we represent, we do our best to make studies progress and students experience study time as a meaningful part of life. We also carry social responsibility for the education of all ages and different students, regardless of entry level. More and more students are just looking for their education and career path, and this is inevitably reflected in dropout rates as well.

Every interruption is a setback for the student, the institution and society. The most important thing, however, is how we manage to help our students move forward in life. It contains nationwide person-based statistics on the progress of studies and the placement of graduates. However, this information is available to us too late. That is why we are jointly developing artificial intelligence-based solutions.

Our principals have a working cooperation. We also share best practices to prevent interruptions. This is also what we have done during the Korona period after the transition of vocational education to distance learning.

Pekka Tauriainen

Rector, Varia

Maria Sarkkinen

leading rector, Stad Vocational College

Maija Aaltola

Rector, Omnia

