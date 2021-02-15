Reader ‘s opinion The division of estates of researchers ends in Eastern Finland

The University of Eastern Finland is extending the benefits of the employment relationship to university scholarship researchers.

University of Eastern Finland In the second week, it made a historic decision on the scale of Finnish universities by extending the benefits of the employment relationship to university scholarship researchers. In the traditional model, scholarship researchers have not had the right to, among other things, occupational health care, their own office, tools and facilities, nor access to the training, opportunities and systems offered to those employed by the university.

In practice, scholarship holders in the academic community have been in a lower position than those in research. In order to end this division, the University of Eastern Finland aims to offer scholarship researchers the opportunity to have an employment contract equivalent to 10% of part-time work, which includes the same benefits as full-time researchers already have.

Ending the division of researchers is particularly important in disciplines where research is carried out in a jumble of several short grant applications and employment relationships. Researchers in these fields are constantly at risk of dropping out of the work community and collaborative projects when access to a familiar break space or workroom – not to mention healthcare – depends on the particular source of funding.

Although many of the problems of research lie in the funding system itself, raising scholarship researchers on an equal footing with their fellow employees is a very respectful and important act for the University of Eastern Finland, which other universities should also follow.

Tommi Mäklin

dissertation researcher, University of Helsinki

